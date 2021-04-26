Moderna applies for emergency COVID-19 vaccine use in the Philippines

Moderna applies for emergency COVID-19 vaccine use in the PhilippinesReuters | Manila | Updated: 26-04-2021 13:17 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 13:15 IST
U.S. drugmaker Moderna Inc on Monday filed an application for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine in the Philippines, Food and Drug Administration chief Rolando Enrique Domingo told reporters.
The Philippines expects the delivery of 194,000 doses of Moderna's vaccine in May and another one million shots in July.
The Philippines, which is battling one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in Asia, has so far approved the emergency use of six vaccines in the country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Philippines
- U.S.
- Moderna Inc
- Food and Drug
- Moderna
- Asia
ALSO READ
Ramsey Clark, former U.S. attorney general and human rights activist, dead at 93
US-Philippines officials discuss concerns over China's ships
Ramsey Clark, former U.S. attorney general and human rights activist, dead at 93
Philippines' defence chief says discusses S.China Sea situation with U.S. counterpart
Israel pledges to work with U.S. on Iran