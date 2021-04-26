Left Menu

DDMA forms empowered group for smooth supply of essential services in Delhi during lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 14:22 IST
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has constituted a six-member empowered group to ensure a smooth supply of essential services and commodities in the national capital during the ongoing lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

In order, the DDMA said the group will also engage with the private sector and industry associations for arrangements of critical supplies related to Covid equipment and logistics which are required at the field level by districts or other departments.

The six-member group will be headed by Delhi Trade and Taxes Commissioner Ankur Garg.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced the extension of the ongoing lockdown in Delhi for another week, saying the severity of COVID-19 is unabated and the positivity rate has been as high as 36 percent in the last few days.

The lockdown imposed on April 19 night will now continue till 5 AM on May 3, he had said. Before the extension, it was scheduled to end at 5 AM on April 26.

In an order, State Nodal Officer (COVID19) Satya Gopal said the empowered group will address the issues of export-oriented units due to restrictions imposed during curfew.

Gopal, who is also the additional chief secretary (power), said in the order that it will also address issues, if any, being faced by district administration with regard to the availability of COVID-19 related essential goods and services (other than medicines and hospital supplies).

''The six-member group will also identify problem areas and provide effective solutions thereof, delineate policies, formulate plans, strategies and take all necessary steps for effective and time-bound implementation of these plans/strategies/decisions,'' it also stated.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded 350 COVID-19 deaths and 22,933 cases with a positivity rate of 30.21 percent.

This was the fourth day on the trot that Delhi has recorded over 300 deaths due to coronavirus.

It had reported 357 fatalities, the highest so far since the pandemic began a year ago, on Saturday, 348 on Friday, and 306 on Thursday, according to government data.

