Left Menu

Malaysia says oil-backed trust fund to pay for COVID-19 vaccines

Last week, the government enacted an emergency law to allow it to tap the fund, which was set up to support infrastructure and other development and provide federal loans to Malaysia's states. The government will use 5 billion ringgit ($1.22 billion) out of the 19.5 billion ringgit in the fund to buy enough vaccines to cover 120% of its population and speed up the inoculation program, Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said.

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 26-04-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 14:37 IST
Malaysia says oil-backed trust fund to pay for COVID-19 vaccines
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Malaysia's vaccine procurement plan will be bankrolled entirely by a national trust fund that was built primarily on contributions from state energy firm Petronas, the finance minister said on Monday. Last week, the government enacted an emergency law to allow it to tap the fund, which was set up to support infrastructure and other development and provide federal loans to Malaysia's states.

The government will use 5 billion ringgit ($1.22 billion) out of the 19.5 billion ringgit in the fund to buy enough vaccines to cover 120% of its population and speed up the inoculation programme, Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said. "Vaccination is key to economic recovery and the objective of the formation of (the fund) was to protect the future generation, and what better measure to protect the people by ensuring herd immunisation through vaccination," Tengku Zafrul said in a presentation to media.

Petronas contributed 10.4 billion ringgit to the fund as of end-Dec last year, while the remaining 9.1 billion ringgit was from cumulative investment returns, according to ministry data. Petronas already provides annual dividends to the government, having declared an 18 billion ringgit payout for this year.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin in March nearly doubled Malaysia's COVID-19 immunisation budget to 5 billion ringgit, which he expects will help achieve the government's target of innoculating 80% of Malaysia's 32 million population by December. But the opposition and the public have criticised the government for what they view is a slow rollout of the vaccination plan, which was launched in February.

A total of 800,996 people had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Sunday. Malaysia has the third-highest number of infections in the region behind Indonesia and the Philippines, recording as of Sunday nearly 393,000 coronavirus cases and 1,436 deaths. ($1 = 4.1015 ringgit)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

HC asks refillers of oxygen cylinders in Delhi to be present in hearing on Tuesday on complaint of non availability and black marketing.

HC asks refillers of oxygen cylinders in Delhi to be present in hearing on Tuesday on complaint of non availability and black marketing....

Any obstruction to providing medical oxygen will tantamount to endangering hundreds of human lives; no purpose would be served: Delhi HC.

Any obstruction to providing medical oxygen will tantamount to endangering hundreds of human lives no purpose would be served Delhi HC....

COVID-19: Mask, traffic violations shoot up in Raigad in April

A total of 6,317 people have been fined Rs 13.99 lakh for not wearing masks amid the coronavirus outbreak in April this year in Raigad in Maharashtra, police said on Monday.This is a huge rise from the 1,302 people who were penalised a cumu...

K'taka govt announces state wide "close down" for 14 days from Tuesday night

Aimed at controlling the COVID-19 spike, the Karnataka government on Monday announced close down across the state for 14 days from Tuesday night.The state cabinet also decided to provide COVID-19 vaccinations free of cost at government hosp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021