Left Menu

Tata Steel raises daily oxygen supply to 600 tonnes

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 15:30 IST
Tata Steel raises daily oxygen supply to 600 tonnes

Tata Steel on Monday said it has increased its daily oxygen supply limit to 600 tonne a day to health centres for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

On the directions of the steel ministry, steel plants in the country are supplying liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to various states amid rising demand for the gas.

In a tweet, Tata Steel said, ''#TataSteel has increased supplies of liquid medical oxygen to 500-600 tonnes per day with increased logistics support. We are closely working with GoI (Government of India) and states to augment the availability and save lives.'' Last week, a Tata Steel spokesperson had said the company was supplying 300 tonne of LMO daily to various states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Expect Rajasthan govt to honour orders on no obstruction to medical oxygen tankers, says Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court Monday said it expects the Rajasthan government to honour the orders not to obstruct cryogenic tankers carrying medical oxygen for COVID-19 patients to other states observing that any obstruction at this stage will tant...

Ruckus in UP hospital after cop dies of COVID, family alleges medical negligence

Family members of a policeman, who died at a hospital here due to COVID-19, created a ruckus at the facility alleging negligence by doctors and assaulted staffers, police said on Monday.Five people, including the deceaseds four daughters, w...

Research has shown if no physical distancing measures are followed, one person can infect 406 people in 30 days: Govt on coronavirus.

Research has shown if no physical distancing measures are followed, one person can infect 406 people in 30 days Govt on coronavirus....

Syngene extends research collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to 2030-end

New Delhi, Apr 26 PTI Syngene International on Monday said it has extended its research collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to the end of 2030.The collaboration has been extended through the end of 2030 and will expand the breadth of dr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021