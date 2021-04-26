Left Menu

Virus wave, lack of parts hold back German business optimism

A closely watched indicator of German business outlooks barely rose in April as the third wave of coronavirus infections held back optimism about the pace of post-pandemic recovery. The Ifo index published Monday crept up to 96.8 points from 96.6 points for March as companies viewed current conditions as better but expressed less optimism about the coming six months.

PTI | Frankfurt | Updated: 26-04-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 16:05 IST
Virus wave, lack of parts hold back German business optimism

A closely watched indicator of German business outlooks barely rose in April as the third wave of coronavirus infections held back optimism about the pace of post-pandemic recovery. The Ifo index published Monday crept up to 96.8 points from 96.6 points for March as companies viewed current conditions as better but expressed less optimism about the coming six months. Germany, along with the rest of Europe, is going through a renewed battle with higher levels of infections as a variant that spreads more easily has become the dominant strain. More than 5,000 people are in intensive care with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. The Munich-based Ifo institute noted as a compounding factor that some 45% of industrial companies also reported bottlenecks among suppliers, the most since 1991. Auto companies have seen a lack of semi-conductors force them to hold back production.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon hopes Saudi reconsiders produce ban, tasks interior minister to coordinate

Lebanon said on Monday it hoped Saudi Arabia would reconsider a ban on its produce that Riyadh imposed citing an increase in drug smuggling, and tasked its interior minister to coordinate with the kingdom to uncover the culprits and prevent...

To 'e' or not to 'e'? Call us Abrdn, says UK asset manager Standard Life Aberdeen

British asset manager Standard Life Aberdeen is changing its name to Aberdeen PLC, abandoning the letter e in phone-text fashion as part of a plan to modernize its brand. The new name, unveiled on Monday, will still be pronounced Aberdeen a...

INSIGHT-Exxon retreated from oil trading in pandemic as rivals made fortunes

Exxon Mobils effort to build an energy trading business to compete with those of European oil majors unraveled quickly last year as the firm slashed the units funding amid broader spending cuts, 10 people familiar with the matter told Reute...

TN to allow Sterlite to produce oxygen, bar on operating other units

An all-party meeting convened by the Tamil Nadu government on Monday resolved to allow Vedantas Sterlite Industries in Tuticorin to produce oxygen for a four-month period amid surging covid cases, paving the way for the partial reopening of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021