MP: Army sets up COVID care centre in Bhopal in 48 hours

MP: Army sets up COVID care centre in Bhopal in 48 hoursPTI | Bhopal | Updated: 26-04-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 17:39 IST
A 150-bed COVID care centre has been set up at an Army facility in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh within 48 hours amid a sharp spike in cases, state minister Vishvas Sarang said on Monday.
Speaking to reporters after visiting the CCC at 3, EME Centre in the capital's Bairagarh area along with military and district officials, Sarang said it would help those patients who are unable to isolate effectively in homes due to the presence of senior citizens, pregnant women or children.
''This 150-bed centre was set up by the Army in just 48 hours. The medical staff here would include military doctors.
Ambulances and an oxygen concentrator would be be available at the centre for emergency purposes,'' the minister said.
Madhya Pradesh, as on Sunday, had a COVID-19 caseload of 4,99,304, including a tally of 80,736 in Bhopal.
