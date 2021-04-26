VINS Bioproducts commences clinical trials of VINCOV-19

Hyderabad, Apr 26 (PTI): VINS Bioproducts Limited, a city-based immunological company, in partnership with the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) and the University of Hyderabad, on Monday announced the commencement of clinical trials for VINCOV-19, an antidote and a cure against SARS-CoV-2 virus.

VINS Bioproducts in a release here said it has received the approval from the Drugs Controller General of India to commence the clinical trials for VINCOV-19.

The clinical trials will involve over 300 subjects spread across the country.

The safety and efficacy of the antibodies will be examined in a group of around 300 patients, with COVID-19, it said.

VINCOV-19, a new therapeutic product, is obtained after immunisation of horses with spike glycoprotein of the inactivated COVID virus.

This results in the development of antibodies in the horses and the resultant antisera the blood serum containing antibodies is synthesised from the horse and can be injected into humans infected with COVID-19 to neutralise the virus, the release said.

Siddharth Daga, Chief Executive Officer, VINS Bioproducts Limited said, The development of VINCOV-19, in partnership with the CCMB and the University of Hyderabad is a significant breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19.'' The company further said the pre-clinical trials for VINCOV-19, which began in October 2020, were very successful.PTI VVK GDK BN BALA BN BALA

