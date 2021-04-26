Left Menu

Goa: CM, health minister differ over need for lockdown

More than economic activities, the lives of the people matter to us, Rane said.On Saturday, during an address to the people of the state, Chief Minister Sawant had said, A complete lockdown is not a solution for the prevailing situation. We have seen how the economy crumbled after the lockdown last year.

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Monday said the state needed a lockdown to contain the rise in COVID-19 deaths, the statement coming after Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had said a couple of days ago that such a measure was not required as it would adversely affect the economy.

Goa has been seeing around 2,000 cases getting added to its COVID-19 tally daily, with Monday seeing 38 deaths.

''In view of the surge in deaths due to COVID-19, we shall be holding an emergency meeting with the chief minister to deliberate on what stringent measures can be put in place,'' Rane said in a statement issued here during the day.

''In addition to the measures, Goa definitely needs to go under lockdown on lines of other states like Maharashtra and Karnataka for a particular period. More than economic activities, the lives of the people matter to us,'' Rane said.

On Saturday, during an address to the people of the state, Chief Minister Sawant had said, ''A complete lockdown is not a solution for the prevailing situation. We have seen how the economy crumbled after the lockdown last year. We have managed to revive it over the last year.'' PTI RPS BNM BNM

