Uttarakhand: 648 police personnel test positive for virus

The policewoman could not be given coronavirus vaccine as she is pregnant, Kumar said.The DGP claimed that the police force is largely safe amid the second wave of this pandemic. Ninety per cent of our police personnel have received both doses of coronavirus vaccine, he said.The DGP said 1,981 police personnel had contracted the infection before the vaccination programme was launched.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 26-04-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 19:28 IST
As many as 684 Uttarakhand Police personnel have tested positive for coronavirus in recent days, an official said on Monday.

Director General of Police Ashok Kumar said of them, only one policewoman is in critical condition. The policewoman could not be given coronavirus vaccine as she is pregnant, Kumar said.

The DGP claimed that the police force is largely safe amid the second wave of this pandemic. ''Ninety per cent of our police personnel have received both doses of coronavirus vaccine,'' he said.

The DGP said 1,981 police personnel had contracted the infection before the vaccination programme was launched. Of them, 100 were admitted to hospitals and seven had died, the DGP said.

