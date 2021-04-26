Left Menu

Danish bar offers COVID-19 tests on tap

Denmark is also offering free COVID-19 tests - but customers at the bar said the paid-for versions, sold by the company Practio, let them avoid the queues. "We saw the line (at the closest testing centre) which was maybe an hour or two," Nicolai Marteens said.

A bar in Copenhagen has started offering customers a COVID-19 test and a beer while they wait for the result to help get business moving again after months of restrictions.

Punters hand over about $25 to get tested in a booth at Warpigs Brewpub. After about half an hour, if they get the all-clear, they are allowed inside. It works under Denmark's "corona-passport" system where people can either use a mobile app or a government-approved form to show if they have been vaccinated, previously infected or have had a negative test in the past 72 hours.

Under the scheme that started on Wednesday, staff at museums, bars, cafes and restaurants check customers' status before they let them in. Denmark is also offering free COVID-19 tests - but customers at the bar said the paid-for versions, sold by the company Practio, let them avoid the queues.

"We saw the line (at the closest testing centre) which was maybe an hour or two," Nicolai Marteens said.

