Manipur CM appeals to people to strictly follow SOPs issued by govt

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday appealed to the people of the state to strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government as the number of COVID-19 cases are rising daily.

He also appealed to the people to adhere to COVID appropriate behaviour like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

''Even though the rate of Covid cases are increasing daily, most of the people in the state are still not serious about the situation of the pandemic and don't strictly follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the government,'' the chief minister said.

He said that there is adequate stock of medical Oxygen in the state.

The chief minister said that 5 oxygen generators with each generator having the capacity to produce 10 jumbo cylinders per day had been installed at RIMS here, adding that ''we have a capacity of producing 50 jumbo cylinders per day at RIMS.'' Singh after an inspection of the PSA Oxygen plants at Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences said ''It will produce oxygen for 50 D type cylinders per day along with pipeline supply to wards (42 cu.m/hr.). The plant will start its operations from 28th of this month.'' He also said that a COVID Care Centre would also be made ready at the Boys Hostel located at Khuman Lampak, for treatment of male patients.

Singh also inspected the 250-bed temporary Covid Care Centre being developed at Bal Bhawan at Khuman Lampak for female COVID-19 patients.

