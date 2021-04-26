Left Menu

Moderate separatist leader tests positive for COVID-19 in Tihar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 22:12 IST
Moderate separatist leader tests positive for COVID-19 in Tihar

Moderate separatist leader Aftab Hilal alias Shahid-ul-Islam arrested in connection with a terror funding case by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2017 has tested positive for COVID-19 inside high-security Tihar Prison and has been shifted to a hospital here, officials said.

The news about Shahid testing positive for coronavirus was shared by his wife who requested the authorities to release him on humanitarian grounds.

''We just received the shocking news that my husband, Aftab Hilal also known as Shahid Ud Islam, has tested positive for deadly COVID-19 at New Delhi's Tihar Jail and has been taken to some undisclosed destination,'' she said in a statement.

Requesting for his release on humanitarian grounds, she said her husband is already suffering from numerous ailments including diabetes, and ''we are extremely worried about his well-being.'' ''Given the fact that he has been a moderate Hurriyat leader who always worked for peace, we request the government to release him on humanitarian grounds,'' she said.

Hilal was arrested by the NIA on July 24, 2017 in connection with a terror funding case and has since been in custody. He was chargesheeted by the agency in January 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Disruptions to immunisation put millions of children at risk -U.N.

Millions of children whose immunisations have been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in Africa, are now at risk from life-threatening diseases such as measles, polio, yellow fever and diphtheria, U.N. health agencies warned on ...

Taking all steps to manage COVID-19 pandemic, adequate beds available: Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday assured the people of the state that his government is taking all possible steps to effectively manage the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, and necessary arrangements have been made to ...

BJP-backed panels win 3 out of 5 municipal councils in Goa

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP- supported panels on Monday won an absolute majority in three of the five municipal councils in Goa where voting took place last week.Polling in areas under the municipal councils of Mapusa, Margao, Mormugao, Sang...

AP Exclusive: US will share AstraZeneca vaccines with world

The US will begin sharing its entire pipeline of vaccines from AstraZeneca once the COVID-19 vaccine clear federal safety reviews, the White House said on Monday, with as many as 60 million doses expected to be available for export in the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021