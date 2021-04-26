Left Menu

Taking all steps to manage COVID-19 pandemic, adequate beds available: Sonowal

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 26-04-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 22:52 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday assured the people of the state that his government is taking all possible steps to effectively manage the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, and necessary arrangements have been made to meet exigencies.

Addressing a press meet at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, where he also took stock of the facilities available for the virus-infected, Sonowal said adequate number of beds are available at the medical establishments, and the state has a steady stock of vaccine doses and oxygen.

He lauded the state health department for the ''timely steps'' it has taken to source medicines and medical oxygen from foreign countries.

Asserting that Assam has registered an exemplary performance in its fight against the first wave of COVID-19, he said the experience gained so far would help the state government this time.

Expressing concern that some people have been flouting the COVID-19 guidelines, Sonowal called on them to mask up, use sanitisers and maintain hygiene.

Sonowal, on the occasion, also thanked journalists for helping the state government in its efforts to combat the pandemic by creating mass awareness.

State health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, GMCH principal Dr Achyut Baishya, the hospital's superintendent Dr Abhijit Sarma among others accompanied the CM during his visit.

