India to receive first batch of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine on May 1 -Interfax

India to receive first batch of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine on May 1 -InterfaxReuters | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2021 01:35 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 01:34 IST
India will receive a first batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 on May 1, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, said in an interview with CNN, Interfax new agency reported on Monday.
Russian pharmaceutical firm Pharmasyntez said earlier on Monday that it was ready to ship up to 1 million packs of the remdesivir antiviral drug to India by end-May to help fight a surge in COVID-19 cases there, once it has received the approval of Russia's government.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
