Egypt approves China's Sinovac coronavirus vaccine for emergency use

Egypt approves China's Sinovac coronavirus vaccine for emergency useReuters | Cairo | Updated: 27-04-2021 01:49 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 01:42 IST
Egypt's drug authority said on Monday it had granted approval to China's Sinovac coronavirus vaccine for emergency use. Egypt has so far approved and received shipments of the Sinopharm and AstraZeneca vaccines, and has said it is preparing to produce up to 80 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine locally.
It has also granted approval to Russia's Sputnik vaccine.
