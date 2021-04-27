Left Menu

Top U.S. trade negotiator meets Pfizer, AstraZeneca execs on COVID-19 IP waiver

That included "the role of developing countries in any solution that addresses critical gaps in global production and distribution of vaccines," USTR said. Tai also discussed the issue with Dr. Ruud Dobber, head of U.S. business at AstraZeneca, as well as the White House's decision to share up to 60 million doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine with countries in need.

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2021 06:53 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 06:53 IST
Top U.S. trade negotiator meets Pfizer, AstraZeneca execs on COVID-19 IP waiver

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Monday met virtually with top executives of drugmakers Pfizer and AstraZeneca PLC to discuss a proposed waiver of certain intellectual property rights in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members of the World Trade Organization are due to discuss a proposal by India and South Africa to waive certain provisions of the WTO's Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) on April 30, but the United States and a few other big countries have blocked such a move. Democratic lawmakers, civil society groups, and 60 former heads of state and 100 Nobel Prize winners have urged President Joe Biden to back the waiver. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Monday said she had no updates on the issue.

Tai's meetings with the Pfizer and AstraZeneca executives reflect her intense engagement on the issue, and follow similar meetings with advocacy groups, industry executives and others. Earlier this month, Tai told a WTO meeting the gaping divide between developed and developing countries' access to medicines was "completely unacceptable" and industry needed to make sacrifices in times of crisis.

In her discussion with Pfizer Chief Executive Dr. Albert Bourla, Tai emphasized her commitment to working with other members of the WTO on a global response to the crisis, her office said in a statement. That included "the role of developing countries in any solution that addresses critical gaps in global production and distribution of vaccines," USTR said.

Tai also discussed the issue with Dr. Ruud Dobber, head of U.S. business at AstraZeneca, as well as the White House's decision to share up to 60 million doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine with countries in need. USTR said Tai and Dobber discussed "increasing vaccine production, global health issues and the proposed waiver."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

CEOs of 40 US companies create global task force to help India fight COVID-19

In a show of solidarity, CEOs of some 40 top American companies have come together to create a global task force to mobilise resources to help India fight the battle against COVID-19.A collective initiative of the US-India Business Council ...

U.S. unveils $310 mln in Central America aid, as Guatemala agrees to work together on migration

Vice President Kamala Harris unveiled an additional 310 million in U.S. aid to Central America after a virtual meeting with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei on Monday, as the two countries agreed to work together to control migrati...

WRAPUP 2-Fighting in Myanmar erupts near Thai border

Heavy fighting erupted at a Myanmar army outpost near the eastern border with Thailand early on Tuesday in an area largely controlled by forces of a Karen ethnic army.The Karen National Union said it had captured the army position, in some ...

Google Tasks on web now allows for inline editing of personal tasks

Google has added a new feature to Tasks on the web that allows you to add more information to your personal tasks without opening the Details dialogue box.The new feature on Google Tasks on the web is rolling out to both Rapid Release and S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021