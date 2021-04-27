Thailand reports another daily record of 15 virus deaths, 2,179 cases

Thailand on Tuesday reported 15 new coronavirus deaths, a new daily record in a fast-rising third wave that has prompted new shutdowns in Bangkok and other areas

The Health Ministry also reported 2,179 more daily cases. Thailand for months had suppressed the virus but a new outbreak emerged several weeks ago.

