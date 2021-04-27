Left Menu

Clinical study identifies genetic changes in head-neck cancer, association with immunotherapy resistance

A multi-institutional team of researchers has identified both the genetic abnormalities that drive pre-cancer cells into becoming an invasive type of head and neck cancer and patients who are least likely to respond to immunotherapy.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-04-2021 10:03 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 10:01 IST
Clinical study identifies genetic changes in head-neck cancer, association with immunotherapy resistance
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A multi-institutional team of researchers has identified both the genetic abnormalities that drive pre-cancer cells into becoming an invasive type of head and neck cancer and patients who are least likely to respond to immunotherapy. "Through a series of surprises, we followed clues that focused more and more tightly on specific genetic imbalances and their role in the effects of specific immune components in tumor development," said co-principal investigator Webster Cavenee, Ph.D., Distinguished Professor Emeritus at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine.

"The genetic abnormalities we identified drive changes in the immune cell composition of the tumors that, in turn, dictates responsiveness to the standard of care immune checkpoint inhibitors," Cavenee added. Reporting in the online issue of the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences journal, researchers describe the role of somatic copy-number alterations -- abnormalities that result in the loss or gain in a copy of a gene -- and the loss of chromosome 9p in the development of human papillomavirus (HPV)-negative head and neck cancer.

The loss of chromosome 9p and the deletion of JAK2 and PD-LI, two neighboring genes found on chromosome 9p, were associated with resistance to immune checkpoint inhibitors, a type of cancer immunotherapy that uses antibodies to make tumor cells visible to a patient's immune system. "Although programmed death-1 (PD-1) immune checkpoint inhibitors represent a breakthrough in cancer treatment, only 15 percent of patients with HPV-negative head and neck cancer respond to treatment," said co-principal investigator Scott M. Lippman, MD, senior associate dean, associate vice chancellor for cancer research and care and Chugai Pharmaceutical Chair in Cancer at UC San Diego School of Medicine.

"The ability to predict a patient's response or resistance to this class of therapies, a major unmet clinical need, is a unique and novel discovery. Knowing who will not respond avoids losing several months to ineffective therapy with huge financial costs and impacts to quality of life," said Lippman, director of UC San Diego Moores Cancer Center and medical oncologist who specializes in the treatment of patients with head and neck cancer at UC San Diego Health, San Diego's only National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center. For this study, co-led by New York University Langone Health's Teresa Davoli, Ph.D., and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center's William N. William, MD, with co-investigator Steven Dubinett, MD, of UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, researchers prospectively followed 188 patients at MD Anderson Cancer Center to study genomic and immune drivers of the transition to invasive HPV-negative head and neck cancer.

They reviewed comprehensive genomic and transcriptomic data of 343 HPV-negative head and neck cancer patients from The Cancer Genome Atlas and 32 HPV-negative head and neck cancer cell lines from the Cancer Cell Line Encyclopedia project and analyzed patient survival after immunotherapy in real-world evidence cohort data from Caris Life Sciences. In 2021, the National Cancer Institute estimates approximately 54,000 new cases of head and neck cancers will be diagnosed in the United States, with 10,850 deaths. HPV-negative head squamous cell carcinomas are the most common, increasing, and lethal subtype of this malignancy worldwide said, Lippman.

"The data serves as a powerful predictive marker, transforming the standard of care for precision immunotherapy for patients with advanced, recurrent head and neck cancer," said Lippman. He further added, "And, while we focused in an unprecedented extensive interrogation of the most globally lethal form of head and neck squamous cancer, accounting for more than 300,000 deaths annually, the application may be useful in a wide variety of solid tumors for which immune checkpoint inhibitors comprises standard of care."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Health News Roundup: India's new COVID-19 cases stay above 300,000; Documenting the death of a COVID patient outside a Delhi hospital and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Quad vaccine pact for Asia on track despite India crisis -U.S. officialsAn agreement between the United States and three of its closest Indo-Pacific partners to produce up to a billion co...

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey's banks shy away from Erdogan's 'crazy' canal - sources

Some of Turkeys biggest banks are reluctant to finance President Tayyip Erdogans planned Istanbul canal due to environmental concerns and the investment risks hanging over the massive construction project, four senior bankers told Reuters. ...

COVID-19: White House, Congress urged to deploy all resources to save lives in India

A Boston-based chamber has appealed to the White House and Congress to leverage and deploy all available resources at their disposal to help save lives in India, warning that any delay in intervention from the US can make Indias COVID-19 em...

'Shooter Dadi' Chandro Tomar contracts coronavirus, admitted to hospital

Octogenarian shooter Chandro Tomar, nicknamed Shooter Dadi, has tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted to a hospital due to difficulty in breathing.The Twitter page of the 89-year-old legendary shooter, hailing from the Baghpat village i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021