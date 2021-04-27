Left Menu

Singapore’s trade bodies raising funds to support India in combating COVID-19

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 27-04-2021 13:58 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 13:58 IST
Singapore’s trade bodies raising funds to support India in combating COVID-19

Singapore’s two leading trade organisations have launched a new relief fund to support India in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic as the country is battling an unprecedented second wave of the deadly contagion.

The Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI), and the Little India Shopkeepers Association (LISHA) are jointly coordinating efforts by the community to support India.

SICCI has opened an 'INDIA COVID RELIEF FUND' account with DBS Bank with its chairman Dr T Chandroo making a clarion call on the community at large for contribution.

Chandroo said: “We want to stand side by side with India as this is a crisis of historic proportions and would require our immediate and urgent assistance. I am making a clarion call to the Singapore community at large to support this initiative undertaken by SICCI and LISHA.” The two trade bodies, in a joint statement issued on Monday night, said that the COVID-19 pandemic is having an unprecedented impact on the people of India, leading to multiple crises across the country.

In the light of these challenges, Singapore SICCI and LISHA are jointly raising monetary support to help India manage the immense pressure on its health services, the statement said.

Both SICCI and LISHA are taking the lead in coordinating community efforts to provide support to India.

SICCI has also reached out to the partners of India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare through the High Commission of India in Singapore to gather information on their most immediate and most urgent priorities.

''We have also received requests from YWAM (Youth with a Mission), HHL Lifecare, Gilead Pharma and several other organisations which are mobilising support on the ground to help India overcome the crisis,'' Chandroo said.

SICCI’s and LISHA’s initial appeal is focused on emergency response to help protect the most vulnerable from direct impact due to the rapid spread of the contagion, and to scale up life-saving protection and assistance in priority states and hospitals in India.

SICCI, which has some 500 corporate members with international networks, and LISHA, representing almost all small businesses in Singapore's Little India shopping precinct, hope to harness the support of the community to provide the necessary assistance that India requires.

As of now, Indian hospitals urgently need ventilators and oxygen concentrator devices, the two associations said.

Having set up the relief fund account, SICCI and LISHA are the central coordinating and focal point in Singapore for the mobilisation of resources required by India.

A virtual command centre has been organised for the community to get in touch with SICCI Cares at Mobile/Whatsapp: 96541346, 62222855 (Ms Gowri or Ms Pamela).

Donations will be updated on the Telegram Channel and the Website, the statement added.

India is struggling with a second wave of the pandemic with more than 3,00,000 daily new coronavirus cases being reported in the past few days, and hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds.

On Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry said that India's total tally of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 1,76,36,307 with 3,23,144 people testing positive in a day, while the national recovery rate has further dropped to 82.54 per cent.

The death toll increased to 1,97,894 with 2,771 daily new fatalities, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Set up medical panel to see if breath analyser test necessary during COVID-19, HC asks DGCA

The Delhi High Court Tuesday directed civil aviation regulator DGCA to set up a medical committee to examine whether breath analyser BA tests of pilots and cabin crew need to be conducted or blood tests would suffice as an alternative.Justi...

Explosive-laden boat destroyed off Yanbu port - Saudi state TV

The Saudi navy has intercepted and destroyed a remote-controlled explosive- laden boat off the Red Sea port of Yanbu, Saudi state TV reported on Tuesday, citing the Saudi defense ministry.Investigations are ongoing to identify those behind ...

Maha: Prison officer sacked for violating two-child norm

A woman prison superintendent in Pune has been dismissed from service for allegedly violating the two-child norm and suppressing the fact that she had three children.Maharashtra home departments deputy secretary N S Karad, in an order issue...

As U.S. troops leave Afghanistan, lawmakers fear dark future for women

U.S. lawmakers will grill President Joe Bidens envoy for Afghanistan on Tuesday about how the administration plans to ensure womens rights will be protected if the hardline Islamist Taliban take control after U.S. troops withdraw later this...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021