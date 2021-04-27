Left Menu

Common bowel disease treatment may blunt COVID-19 vaccine response: Study

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 16:09 IST
Common bowel disease treatment may blunt COVID-19 vaccine response: Study
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Pxhere

People who take a commonly-prescribed medicine for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) should not assume they are protected after the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a study that found many such people had poor antibody response.

The study, published in the journal GUT, measured antibody response after vaccination with the Pfizer/BioNTech or the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in 865 people treated with infliximab, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) drug, prescribed to around two million people worldwide.

Anti-TNF drugs are effective treatments for immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, according to researchers from Imperial College London and the University of Exeter in the UK.

However, by suppressing the immune system, they can reduce vaccine effectiveness and increase the risk of serious infection, they said.

The team found that people treated with infliximab had significantly lower concentrations of antibodies when compared to 428 people on an alternative treatment, vedolizumab.

''This is a really important study, showing that a single dose of SARS-CoV2 vaccine is insufficient to generate protective antibody responses in patients treated with anti-TNF drugs,'' said Nick Powell, co-senior author of the study from Imperial's Department of Metabolism, Digestion, and Reproduction.

''This is important because millions of people around the world take these drugs. Reassuringly, in patients who had been given a second dose of vaccine, most of them mounted excellent responses,'' Powell said.

The study recruited 6,935 patients with Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis from 92 UK hospitals between September and December 202.

The researchers investigated the impact of these drugs on COVID-19 susceptibility and protective immunity that follows infection or vaccination.

The researchers noted that vaccines work by stimulating the immune system to produce antibodies that protect individuals from any future infection.

For a vaccine to be effective, it needs to trigger a sufficient number of virus-targeting antibodies to prevent any subsequent infection, they said.

After a single dose of the vaccine, only about one-third (103) of 328 participants treated exclusively with infliximab generated adequate levels of antibodies to the virus for the vaccine to be considered effective.

In participants simultaneously taking infliximab and immunomodulatory drugs, such as azathioprine or methotrexate, the levels of antibodies were even lower after a single vaccine dose.

The study found that only 125 of 537 participants in the group met the threshold of a positive antibody test.

However, in a sub-group of people who had previously been infected with COVID-19, and also in the few patients who had already had a second dose of vaccine, the antibody responses rose significantly, indicating an effective response after two exposures.

Based on these observations, the researchers conclude that people taking anti-TNF drugs should be considered a priority for the second dose of vaccination.

Previously, the study found that infliximab blunts the immune system to COVID-19 infection, potentially increasing the risk of reinfection.

The study lead author Tariq Ahmad, from the University of Exeter, noted that poor antibody responses to a single dose of vaccine expose these patients to a potential increased risk of COVID-19.

''However, we found much higher antibody levels in people vaccinated after a previous COVID-19 infection and in the small number of patients who had received two vaccine doses suggesting that all patients receiving these drugs should be prioritized for optimally timed second doses,'' Ahmad added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

French President Macron: condemns treatment of protesters in Chad

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned on Tuesday the treatment of protesters in Chad, where at least two people were killed and 27 injured as demonstrators took to the streets demanding a return to civilian rule after the military took...

Avoid travelling to Nepal for onward journey to third countries: Indian embassy

The Indian Embassy here on Tuesday advised its citizens to avoid travelling to Nepal for the purposes of onward journeys to third countries after Kathmandu banned all foreign nationals from using the Himalayan nation as a transit point as p...

POLL-Biden fares better than Trump over his first 100 days

More than half of Americans approve of President Joe Biden after nearly 100 days on the job, according to ReutersIpsos polling, a level of support that his Republican predecessor Donald Trump never achieved and one that should help Democrat...

Oil spills outside China's Qingdao port after ship collision

A tanker carrying around one million barrels of oil products was involved in a collision near the Chinese port city of Qingdao, spilling oil into the Yellow Sea, Chinas Shandong Maritime Safety Administration and tanker representatives said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021