Left Menu

Future generations won't forgive you, Priyanka writes to Adityanath on COVID-19 crisis

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Tuesday wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, alleging low testing for COVID-19, a shortage of oxygen beds and a sluggish vaccination drive in the state, which is battling a terrible second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-04-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 16:19 IST
Future generations won't forgive you, Priyanka writes to Adityanath on COVID-19 crisis

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Tuesday wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, alleging low testing for COVID-19, a shortage of oxygen beds and a sluggish vaccination drive in the state, which is battling a ''terrible'' second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. In her letter to Adityanath, the Congress general secretary also alleged coronavirus patients and their attendant were scrambling for beds, medicines and oxygen in the state to no avail. Uttar Pradesh Monday reported 249 coronavirus deaths, the highest single-day fatality count so far, and 33,574 fresh cases. The infection has killed 11,414 people in the state till Monday, ''If you don't employ the entire resources of the government with determination in this hour of crisis, the future generations will never forgive you,'' she said in her letter, in which she has also made 10 suggestions on fighting the raging pandemic.

She said the second wave of the pandemic is at its peak in many cities of Uttar Pradesh and ''is now spreading to villages''. ''The biggest concern is that the rate of coronavirus cases is rising, while testing is very low. A large number of cases are not being reported,'' Gandhi alleged in her letter in Hindi.

She said the war against COVID-19 rests on four pillars of testing, treatment, tracking and vaccination.

''There is no testing in rural areas and people in the urban areas also area facing a lot of difficulties in getting their tests done. Test reports do not come for several days. In a state with a population of over 23 crore, there are only 126 government test centres and 115 private centres,'' she said.

She said another big concern area was an alleged lack of hospital beds, medical oxygen, and an acute shortage of medicines and their massive black-marketing.

''The Ayushman card scheme has failed, it is not being honoured by any hospital. People are being forced to pay three-four times more for oxygen, Remedesivir and other life-saving drugs,'' she said, adding it is difficult for the poor and middle class to get treatment in such a scenario.

She also alleged people have to face a lot of difficulties at crematoriums and death figures are also being ''underreported''. ''This game of underreporting deaths is being played every day in every district, in every town of UP,'' she said, asking, ''It is being done on whose directions?'' People are not getting wood for the cremation of bodies and families have to wait for 12 hours for an ambulance to take their deceased loved ones to cremation ground, she claimed. On vaccination, she said the pace of immunisation was ''sluggish'' in the state as it has inoculated ''less than 1 crore people in five months''.

''Uttar Pradesh will need at least Rs 10,000 crore to vaccinate 60 per cent of the state's population, while it has allocated only Rs 40 crore. I urge you (CM) to explore the possibility of manufacturing vaccines in Bharat Immunological and Biological Corporation in Bulandshahr,'' she suggested. She added, ''Whatever may be your motive behind the order to book people who are exposing the truth of this pandemic and confiscate their property, please first focus your attention on trying to control this deadly virus.'' She said the state government should announce an economic package for the welfare of all health workers and frontline workers, and also re-notify all the closed COVID-19 hospitals and care centres. It should immediately increase the availability of oxygen-beds, she said. All medical personnel and paramedical staff retired from territorial service should be recalled to work in hospitals near their homes, she said.

''Increase the number of RT-PCR tests. It should be ensured that at least 80 per cent of the tests are through RTPCR. Open new testing centers in rural areas and purchase of adequate test kits and appointment of trained staff,'' she said.

Covid kits should be distributed in villages with the help of Anganwadi and Asha workers, she added.

She also suggested granting ‘ambulance status’ to oxygen tankers for faster transportation and demanded financial assistance for the poor, the laborers, street vendors and migrant workers. She demanded relief for shopkeepers, small businesses and said that government should encourage people, parties and institutions to come forward to help them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Oil spills outside China's Qingdao port after ship collision

A tanker carrying around one million barrels of oil products was involved in a collision near the Chinese port city of Qingdao, spilling oil into the Yellow Sea, Chinas Shandong Maritime Safety Administration and tanker representatives said...

French President Macron: condemns treatment of protesters in Chad

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned on Tuesday the treatment of protesters in Chad, where at least two people were killed and 27 injured as demonstrators took to the streets demanding a return to civilian rule after the military took...

Avoid travelling to Nepal for onward journey to third countries: Indian embassy

The Indian Embassy here on Tuesday advised its citizens to avoid travelling to Nepal for the purposes of onward journeys to third countries after Kathmandu banned all foreign nationals from using the Himalayan nation as a transit point as p...

POLL-Biden fares better than Trump over his first 100 days

More than half of Americans approve of President Joe Biden after nearly 100 days on the job, according to ReutersIpsos polling, a level of support that his Republican predecessor Donald Trump never achieved and one that should help Democrat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021