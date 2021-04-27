Remdesivir production expected to start in Wardha from Wednesday

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said Genetek LifeSciences will start production of remdesivir injections, used in the treatment of COVID-19, in Wardha (Maharashtra) from Wednesday.

While speaking to reporters during the inauguration of a COVID-care centre in Nagpur, Gadkari said the company will produce 30,000 vials per day.

Remdesivir is approved in India for restricted emergency use for the treatment of suspected or laboratory confirmed COVID-19 in adults and children hospitalised with severe disease.

Genetek LifeSciences, based in Wardha, has received loan licence to manufacture remdesivir injections.

A team from Hyderabad has reached Wardha and the trials are underway and the production is expected to start from Wednesday, the minister said.

The remdesivir injections will be distributed in Nagpur and other districts of Vidarbha.

Similarly, it will be distributed in parts of Maharashtra as per the requirement and it will address the shortage of remdesivir injection.

Gadkari also talked about steps taken to streamline oxygen supply in Nagpur and also expressed confidence that the recovery situation will improve more in coming few days.

Gadkari was accompanied with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis during the visit.

