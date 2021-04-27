Over five lakh receive vaccine jabs in Maha, highest in a day

Over five lakh people were administered vaccine doses against COVID-19 in Maharashtra on Monday, the highest in one day so far, the state government has said.

''The Maharashtra government vaccinated 5,34,372 people yesterday,'' health minister Rajesh Tope told reporters on Tuesday.

As many as 4,678 healthcare workers were given their first dose of the vaccine while 12,179 got a second dose, he said. Also, 24,987 and 16,530 frontline workers got their first and second jabs, respectively, on Monday.

Besides, 3,05,186 persons above 45 years of age got their first dose and 1,70,812 had their second dose, the minister informed.

In Mumbai alone 69,922 people were inoculated. So far, 23,48,240 people have received vaccine jabs in the country's financial capital, Tope said.

Across the state, 1,49,21,411 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

''Maharashtra is leading in the country in absolute numbers of vaccinated people. We can do a better job still if more doses are made available,'' Tope said.

As many as 10,94,990 healthcare workers have received the first dose while 5,99,776 have got their second dose.

Similarly, 12,52,971 frontline workers have received the first dose while 4,44,662 were given a second dose.

In the `above 45 years' category, 1,04,33,897 people have got their first dose and 10,95,115 a second dose.

Maharashtra, worst affected by the pandemic in the country, has recorded decline in new infections in the past few days.

