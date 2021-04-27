UK has no surplus vaccines to supply to India, says UK PM's spokesman

UK has no surplus vaccines to supply to India, says UK PM's spokesmanReuters | London | Updated: 27-04-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 17:36 IST
Britain has no surplus vaccine doses at the moment and is prioritizing vaccinating its population, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday when asked whether London was planning to export some shots to India.
"We committed in February to sending excess doses from the UK's supply to the COVAX procurement pool and to countries in need once they are available," he told reporters.
"Right now, we are moving through the UK prioritization list for our domestic rollout and we don't have surplus doses but .. we will keep this under review."
