Thailand hits new daily record COVID-19 deaths, testing criticised

His comments comes amid public criticism of the government for its slow response to the latest outbreak and delayed vaccine rollout, with some calling for the health minister's resignation. Thailand has reported 30,824 infections and 69 deaths this month alone, against a total of 59,687 cases and 163 fatalities since the pandemic began last year.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 27-04-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 17:43 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Thailand reported 15 new coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, setting a daily record for the third time in four days in its worst outbreak yet, as an expert warned of big problems ahead from insufficient testing.

"If we are not screening people who can quietly spread the virus, there will be subsequent outbreaks and mutations, rendering immunization ineffective," Thiravat Hemachudha, head of the Thai Red Cross Emerging Infectious Diseases Centre wrote on Facebook. His comments come amid public criticism of the government for its slow response to the latest outbreak and delayed vaccine rollout, with some calling for the health minister's resignation.

Thailand has reported 30,824 infections and 69 deaths this month alone, against a total of 59,687 cases and 163 fatalities since the pandemic began last year. The country has closed parks, gyms, cinemas, and schools in the outbreak epicentre Bangkok, but malls and restaurants remain open. It has also introduced a fine of up to 20,000 baht ($635) for not wearing masks in public, which even the prime minister fell foul of. Three new cases were reported among Government House staff on Tuesday.

The cabinet on Tuesday approved additional powers for Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha over ministerial decisions to manage the third outbreak more effectively. The additional powers will give the prime minister direct command of ministries. Prayuth is due to meet business groups on Wednesday to discuss private vaccine procurement.

The new outbreak coincides also with the detection locally of the highly transmissible B.1.1.7 coronavirus variant blamed for big jumps in infections in many countries. Thiravat earlier told Reuters that Thailand's third wave comes from the saturation of undetected cases accumulated since last year. The roughly 10-20 cases per day before the new outbreak were because testing was insufficient, he said.

Thailand has not conducted mass-testing but uses a targeted testing approach. Reliable testing data has been difficult to obtain. Labs are currently processing around 40,000 to 50,000 samples daily, the health ministry said.

"Real proactive surveillance means everyone needs to be tested, with or without symptoms and in all areas," Thiravat added. Testing in Thailand is free only if an individual has had potential exposure and presents flu-like symptoms. Private hospitals offer drive-through testing for 2,500 baht to 5,000 baht ($80 to $160).

