COVID-19: Judge hearing Delhi riots cases in ICU, condition stable
A judge hearing the cases related to 2020 Delhi riots and Republic Day violence has been admitted in the intensive care unit ICU of a hospital here after getting infected with the COVID-19.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 17:50 IST
A judge hearing the cases related to 2020 Delhi riots and Republic Day violence has been admitted in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital here after getting infected with the COVID-19. Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat was rushed to the hospital two weeks ago and it took him three days to find a COVID-19 bed in the hospitals, said a district court official on the condition of anonymity. “At first, he was admitted in the general COVID-19 ward but later rushed to the intensive care unit (ICU) after his oxygen levels dipped,” a source said.
The health of the judge, who is posted at Karkardooma District Court complex, is now stable and is recovering, another court staff said.
He said his family members are also infected with the coronavirus. According to the district courts' website, the Additional Sessions Judge is on leave from April 15 to April 28. “Officer is on Self Isolation/Quarantine for 14 days with effect from April 15, 2021,” it stated. In his absence, Additional Sessions Judge Naveen Gupta is taking up all the urgent applications in the cases. In 2020, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, on the recommendation of High Court designated Rawat's Court as Special Court for the trial of cases relating to Delhi riots in which scheduled offences under the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008 are made out.
The national capital is recording a massive surge in coronavirus cases. On Monday, the city recorded 20,201 new COVID-19 cases and 380 related deaths.
A Delhi district court judge Kamran Khan succumbed to coronavirus late Monday night after being on the ventilator support for a week.
On April 20, 47-year-old Saket court judge Kovai Venugopal died due to COVID-19 at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to discuss COVID-19 situation with LG Anil Baijal during review meeting on Thursday: Govt.
Kejriwal to hold COVID-19 review meet with LG Anil Baijal
COVID:Delhi LG Anil Baijal directs chief secretary to set up helpline that informs availability of beds in hospitals.
Lt Governor Anil Baijal appeals to migrant workers not to leave Delhi, assures all help
COVID: Delhi LG Anil Baijal asks chief secretary to set up help desk in every hospital to assist patients and attendants, says Official.