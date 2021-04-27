Left Menu

A judge hearing the cases related to 2020 Delhi riots and Republic Day violence has been admitted in the intensive care unit ICU of a hospital here after getting infected with the COVID-19.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 17:50 IST
COVID-19: Judge hearing Delhi riots cases in ICU, condition stable

A judge hearing the cases related to 2020 Delhi riots and Republic Day violence has been admitted in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital here after getting infected with the COVID-19. Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat was rushed to the hospital two weeks ago and it took him three days to find a COVID-19 bed in the hospitals, said a district court official on the condition of anonymity. “At first, he was admitted in the general COVID-19 ward but later rushed to the intensive care unit (ICU) after his oxygen levels dipped,” a source said.

The health of the judge, who is posted at Karkardooma District Court complex, is now stable and is recovering, another court staff said.

He said his family members are also infected with the coronavirus. According to the district courts' website, the Additional Sessions Judge is on leave from April 15 to April 28. “Officer is on Self Isolation/Quarantine for 14 days with effect from April 15, 2021,” it stated. In his absence, Additional Sessions Judge Naveen Gupta is taking up all the urgent applications in the cases. In 2020, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, on the recommendation of High Court designated Rawat's Court as Special Court for the trial of cases relating to Delhi riots in which scheduled offences under the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008 are made out.

The national capital is recording a massive surge in coronavirus cases. On Monday, the city recorded 20,201 new COVID-19 cases and 380 related deaths.

A Delhi district court judge Kamran Khan succumbed to coronavirus late Monday night after being on the ventilator support for a week.

On April 20, 47-year-old Saket court judge Kovai Venugopal died due to COVID-19 at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital.

