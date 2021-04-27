Left Menu

COVID-19: Osmanabad sees 728 cases, 5 deaths

PTI | Osmanabad | Updated: 27-04-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 19:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The COVID-19 tally in Osmanabad district in Maharashtra rose by 728 on Tuesday to touch 35,793, while the day also five deaths, taking the toll to 874, an official said.

The recovery count stands at 28,552, leaving the district with an active caseload of 6,367, he said.

The number of people detected with coronavirus infection here in April so far was 15,258, higher than the 14,530 cases recorded since January 1 and March 31, he said, quoting from data from the district civil hospital.

