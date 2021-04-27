Left Menu

Arunachal's COVID-19 tally rises to 17,775 with 168 fresh cases

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 27-04-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 20:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The COVID-19 tally in Arunachal Pradesh rose to 17,775, as 168 more people, including 13 security personnel, tested positive for the disease, a health department official said on Tuesday.

Of the fresh cases, 160 were detected through rapid antigen tests and eight through TrueNat method, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Barring 36, all the fresh cases are asymptomatic, he said Forty-six new cases were reported from Lower Dibang Valley, 44 from the Capital Complex Region, 11 each from Papumpare and Pakke Kessang, nine from East Siang, eight from West Kameng and seven each from Tirap and Lower Subansiri districts, the SSO said.

Five fresh cases each were also registered in Tawang and Lohit, four in Upper Subansiri, three in Changlang, two each in Lower Siang and Namsai and one each in Leparada, Longding, Upper Siang and Kra Daadi.

''Eleven India Reserve Battalion jawans, who have come here after completion of their election duties in West Bengal, tested positive for the infection. An army official and an Indo-Tibetan Border Police staffer have also contracted the disease,'' Jampa said.

Three National Disaster Response Force personnel and three workers of Border Roads Organisation are among the new patients, he said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 724 active cases, and 58 patients have succumbed to the disease so far.

The Capital Complex Region - comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas - has the highest number of active cases at 195, followed by Lower Dibang Valley (184), West Kameng (64), East Siang (51), Papumpare (46), Lower Subansiri (28), Tawang (25), Namsai and Changlang (24 each).

At least 25 people were cured of the disease on Monday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 16,993, the official said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients stands at 95.60 per cent.

Altogether, 4,40,234 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the northeastern state so far, including 3,576 on Monday, and the positivity rate stands at 4.07 per cent, Jampa said.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said 2,24,724 people have been inoculated in the state since the commencement of the vaccination programme in January.

