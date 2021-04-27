Left Menu

Countries step up efforts to send much-needed medical supplies to India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 22:02 IST
Countries step up efforts to send much-needed medical supplies to India

Countries around the world stepped up efforts on Tuesday to rush in much-needed medical supplies like oxygen concentrators, ventilators and life-saving medicines to India as it battles a devastating second wave of the coronavirus infection that has ripped through a large number of states.

As global help to tackle the crisis gained momentum, the government established a high level inter-ministerial group to coordinate procedure for immediate disbursal of the medical supplies to the recipient institutions in various parts of the country, people familiar with the development said.

The leading countries announcing assistance to India included France, Germany, Australia, Ireland, Belgium, Romania, Luxembourg, Portugal and Sweden.

In its announcement, France said it is sending to India oxygen generators, liquid oxygen containers, ventilators and other medical supplies by air and sea to support the country by the end of this week.

France's assistance will include eight medical oxygen generators, each capable of uninterrupted supply of oxygen for a 250-bed hospital for nearly 10 years.

France said it is also sending to India five containers of liquid medical oxygen and each of them is capable of supplying medical oxygen to up to 10,000 patients per day.

The country is sending 28 ventilators and their consumables, as well as 200 electric syringe pumps.

Under the European Union's Civil Protection Mechanism, Ireland is sending 700 oxygen concentrators, one oxygen generator and 365 ventilators to India while Belgium is supplying 9,000 doses of antiviral medicine Remdesivir and Sweden is providing 120 ventilators, according to the EU.

Similarly, Romania is supplying 80 oxygen concentrators and 75 oxygen cylinders while Luxembourg is sending 58 ventilators to India.

On its part, Portugal is in the process of shipping 5,503 vials of Remdesivir and 20,000 litres of oxygen per week.

As part of its Civil Protection Mechanism, the EU plays a central role in coordinating its responses to emergencies in Europe and beyond.

India has been reeling under a devastating wave of coronavirus infections and hospitals across the country are facing an acute shortage of beds, medical oxygen and other supplies due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Janez Lenarcic, Commissioner for Crisis Management of the EU, said the grouping stands in full solidarity with the Indian people and is ready to do its utmost to support them at this ''critical time''.

''I would like to thank our member states that came in numerously with generous offers of help, showing that the EU is a trusted partner and a friend at times of need,'' he said.

Germany is sending mobile oxygen production plants which will be made available for three months besides 120 ventilators and more than 80 million KN95 masks.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced that his country will send to India 500 ventilators, one million surgical masks, 500,000 P2 and N95 masks, 100,000 goggles 100,000 pairs of gloves and 20,000 face shields.

The embassy of India in Thimphu said Bhutan will provide liquid oxygen to India from a new plant being set up at Samdrup Jongkhar.

''Everyday, 40 metric tonnes of liquid oxygen produced by the oxygen plant will be exported to Assam using cryogenic tankers.

''The oxygen plant has a domestic investment of 51 percent by M/s S D Cryogenics and FDI component of 49 percent by Meghalaya Oxygen Pvt Ltd, an Assam-based Indian company,'' it said.

India has also secured medical supplies like cryogenic oxygen containers through private and other channels from Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates, according to officials.

It is learnt that the US is exploring the possibility of sending supplies relating to oxygen generation and that the aid may include components for the transportation of oxygen and oxygen cylinders.

The other proposals being worked upon include commercial supplies of Remdesivir that are immediately available.

The UK is sending 495 oxygen concentrators, 120 non-invasive ventilators and 20 manual ventilators, this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand gets another batch of 7,500 Remdesivir injections

Uttarakhand on Tuesday received another consignment of 7,500 Remdesivir injections from Ahmedabad.A special state government plane that had left on Tuesday morning for Ahmedabad to bring the injections returned back to the state here in the...

Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad tests positive for COVID-19

Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19.I was having mild symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19 today, he said in a brief post on social media.The 81-year-old Prasad requested everyone who came in close cont...

Private Florida school won't employ vaccinated teachers

A private school founded by an anti-vaccination activist in South Florida has warned teachers and staff against taking the COVID-19 vaccine, saying it will not employ anyone who has received the shot.The Centner Academy in Miami sent a noti...

Russia's Sputnik V developers reject Brazil's criticisms

Russian developers of Sputnik V rejected Brazils criticisms of the COVID-19 shot, saying on Tuesday that its refusal to approve the vaccine for use was not justified on scientific grounds. The board of Brazils health regulator Anvisa voted ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021