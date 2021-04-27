Bengal govt sets up medical gas pipeline systems in 105 hospitals to help treat COVID-19 patients

Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-04-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 22:36 IST
The West Bengal government has set up medical gas pipeline systems in at least 105 state-run hospitals, which would help in the treatment of around 12,500 COVID-19 patients, a senior official said on Tuesday.

He said that similar MGPS systems would be installed at 41 other state-run clinical estaablishments by May 15.

''There is no crisis of oxygen in West Bengal... By May 15, we will connect another 41 hospitals that would help in the treatment of 3,000 more Covid patients,'' the official said, after a virtual meeting of state government officials.

''The state will also set up at least 55 pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen generation plants on emergency basis, and this will enable hospitals to generate the oxygen they need on their own, not depending on private agencies,'' he said.

There are also plans to set up liquid medical oxygen tanks (LMO) at some medical colleges and hospitals, the official said, adding, the state produces 457 MT of oxygen per day as against a requirement of around 223 MT.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Police on Tuesday decided to create green corridors to assist transportation of oxygen cylinders from supplying agencies to hospitals, a senior police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

