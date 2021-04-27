CM tells officials to ensure timely supply of oxygen & essential medicines to needy patients

Left Menu

With the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic creating havoc across the country and in the state as well, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday told officials to ensure timely supply of oxygen and essential medicines to needy patients.Patnaik said this while reviewing the corona situation in the state with district collectors and senior officials through video conferencing.The oxygen and essential medicine supply plan should be closely monitored.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-04-2021 23:48 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 23:48 IST
With the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic creating havoc across the country and in the state as well, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday told officials to ensure timely supply of oxygen and essential medicines to needy patients.

Patnaik said this while reviewing the corona situation in the state with district collectors and senior officials through video conferencing.

''The oxygen and essential medicine supply plan should be closely monitored. Please ensure that the critical medicines are available to the patients whenever required,'' Patnaik said in a statement.

''Unless we observe the Covid appropriate protocols like wearing masks, washing hands, social distancing we cannot tide over this. I would like all of you to take care of our frontline warriors,'' Patnaik said.

He expressed concern for rising cases in bordering districts. ''We have successfully tackled the situation so far.

However, the rising cases in some districts are a major cause of concern. The virus is now spreading in the form of double and triple mutant strains, which are making even young people suffer,'' he said.

Patnaik said the state should remain prepared for the worst situation as was done while facing natural calamities by taking people together.

''I would like each Collector and SP to apply their minds taking the field situation into consideration and make foolproof planning,'' he added.

Patnaik praised some traders associations which on their own fixed limited marketing time.

Meanwhile, the state government in a statement said that it has required number of oxygen as well as the essential medicines. ''At present sufficient stock of Ramdesivir injection and Favipiravir tablets are available with Odisha State Medical Corporation. As and when required by the private hospitals the OSMC is releasing the drugs for the critical patients,'' a statement said.

The availability of Remdesivir injection in the open market is dependent on the regulation by the Centre. For the period from April 21 to 30, the government of India has allotted 21,000 vials of Remdesivir injection to Odisha, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

