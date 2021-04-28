Left Menu

Brazil reports 3,086 new coronavirus deaths

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 28-04-2021 03:10 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 03:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Brazil on Tuesday reported 3,086 new coronavirus deaths, the health minister said, bringing the total to 395,022.

Brazil also reported 72,140 new cases of the virus, which now total 14,441,563.

