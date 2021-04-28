Brazil reports 3,086 new coronavirus deaths

Brazil on Tuesday reported 3,086 new coronavirus deaths, the health minister said, bringing the total to 395,022.

Brazil also reported 72,140 new cases of the virus, which now total 14,441,563.

