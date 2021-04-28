One more person dies of COVID-19 in Ladakh, 140 fresh cases reported

The COVID-19 death toll in Ladakh has increased 139 following a fatality in Leh, while 140 fresh cases pushed the overall tally to 13,642 in the union territory, officials said on Wednesday.

The number of active cases in Ladakh stands at 1,703 which includes 1,601 cases in Leh district and 102 cases in Kargil district, they said.

The fresh death has pushed the toll to 139 -- 95 people have died because of the coronavirus in Leh and 44 in Kargil.

Of the new cases reported in the past 24 hours, the officials said 129 were detected in Leh and 11 in Kargil.

They said a total of 293 patients were also discharged after successful treatment, taking the number of those cured to 11,800, which account for over 86 percent of the total cases.

