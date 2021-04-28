Left Menu

One more person dies of COVID-19 in Ladakh, 140 fresh cases reported

PTI | Leh | Updated: 28-04-2021 12:03 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 11:42 IST
One more person dies of COVID-19 in Ladakh, 140 fresh cases reported
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The COVID-19 death toll in Ladakh has increased 139 following a fatality in Leh, while 140 fresh cases pushed the overall tally to 13,642 in the union territory, officials said on Wednesday.

The number of active cases in Ladakh stands at 1,703 which includes 1,601 cases in Leh district and 102 cases in Kargil district, they said.

The fresh death has pushed the toll to 139 -- 95 people have died because of the coronavirus in Leh and 44 in Kargil.

Of the new cases reported in the past 24 hours, the officials said 129 were detected in Leh and 11 in Kargil.

They said a total of 293 patients were also discharged after successful treatment, taking the number of those cured to 11,800, which account for over 86 percent of the total cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

EU legal case against AstraZeneca begins in Brussels court

The European Commissions legal proceedings against Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca over vaccine supplies began at the Brussels Court of First Instance on Wednesday.The Commission, the European Unions executive, launched the proceedings ...

EU lawmakers clear post-Brexit trade deal with Britain

The European Parliament has voted overwhelmingly in favor of the post-Brexit trade deal between Britain and the European Union, clearing the last hurdle towards full ratification of the accord.EU lawmakers backed the trade and cooperation a...

EU chief calls for 'faithful implementation' of Brexit trade deal

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the European Parliaments approval of a trade accord with Britain on Wednesday and said its implementation was crucial.The TCA Trade and Cooperation Agreement marks the foundation o...

Back to school next week for Poland's youngest pupils

Children from the first three grades in Poland are expected to go back to school next week as coronavirus infections fall, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Wednesday. The government is on track to ease some restrictions on Wednesday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021