UK plans to use health service app as vaccine proof for travel

UK plans to use health service app as vaccine proof for travelReuters | London | Updated: 28-04-2021 11:54 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 11:54 IST
Britain is working on using the existing National Health Service (NHS) coronavirus app to show that people have received their COVID-19 vaccine for international travel, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Wednesday "It will be the NHS app that is used for people when they book appointments with the NHS ... to be able to show that you've had a vaccine or that you've had testing, and I'm working internationally with partners across the world, to make sure that that system can be internationally recognised," he said.
He told Sky News he would be chairing a meeting of G7 transport ministers from the G7 next week to discuss the plan further.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- National Health Service
- Transport
- Britain
- Sky News
- Grant Shapps
ALSO READ
Yediyurappa talks tough against state owned transport employees' stir
Yediyurappa talks tough against state owned transport employees' stir
SpiceXpress signs agreement with B Medical Systems for COVID vaccine transportation
EatSmart Cities Challenge and Transport 4 All Challenge launched
Shops selling essential items,public transport will remain operational during COVID restrictions: Maharashtra DGP