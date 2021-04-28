Left Menu

Govt with vision essential, not Central Vista project: Rahul Gandhi

The Central Vista project is not essential now, but a central government with a vision is, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday as the country saw a record single-day rise of over 3.60 lakh coronavirus cases.Indias death toll also crossed two lakh following 3,293 fresh fatalities, according to Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.Central Vista- not essential.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 13:35 IST
India's death toll also crossed two lakh following 3,293 fresh fatalities, according to Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.

''Central Vista- not essential. Central Government with a vision- essential,'' he said in a tweet.

The Central Vista revamp project, which was announced in September last year, envisages a new triangular Parliament building, with seating capacity for 900 to 1,200 MPs, and it is targeted to be constructed by August, 2022 when the country will be celebrating its 75th Independence Day. The common Central Secretariat, a part of the project, is likely to be built by 2024.

In another tweet, Gandhi lauded the common people for helping each other.

''By helping each other, the common people show that to touch someone's heart one need not touch one's hands. Keep helping,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi, using the hashtag ''#TogetherStronger''.

Gandhi asked people to continue helping each other and expose the reality of the ''blind system''.

The second wave of the coronavirus infection has put huge pressure on the public health system, with hospitals in several states reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen, beds, medicines and equipment.

Gandhi and the Congress have been critical of the government's response to the COVID-19 crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

