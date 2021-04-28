Left Menu

Paytm to make available 21,000 oxygen concentrators from May 1st week

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 15:52 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Digital payments and financial services company Paytm have placed an order for 21,000 oxygen concentrators which will be made available from the first week of May in the country, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday. The company has raised Rs 5 crore contribution from the public and matched the same amount taking the total kitty to Rs 10 crore for procurement of oxygen concentrators (OCs) which filter out oxygen from the air and help patients with mild breathing issues. ''Paytm Foundation has already placed an order for importing 21,000 OCs to provide immediate relief. Our founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma is leading a dedicated team with medical expertise to push forward and streamline company-wide Covid relief measures,'' the company spokesperson told PTI.

These devices would be immediately sent to government hospitals, COVID care facilities, private hospitals, nursing homes as well as Resident Welfare Associations, the spokesperson said.

''As part of Oxygen for Life Campaign, on the Paytm foundation's website, private hospitals, RWAs, NGOs may request for guidance for purchase of the Oxygen Concentrators,'' he said.

India is struggling with the second wave of coronavirus infection and hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds given the rising number of COVID-19 cases. India saw a record single-day rise of 3,60,960 coronavirus cases, which pushed the total tally to 1,79,97,267, while the death toll crossed two lakh following 3,293 fresh fatalities. Patients have been running for oxygen and have been reporting about the shortage of breathing equipment in the Delhi NCR area.

Hospitals in the region have reported a loss of life because of several factors including oxygen shortage.

Several oxygen vendors in the Delhi NCR area have said that they have run out of oxygen cylinder stocks. Following overwhelming support and contribution from people across the country, Paytm is now aiming to raise over Rs 14 crore to source over 3,000 OCs over the next few days.

''Paytm aims to become the destination for other organizations & enterprises to procure OCs,'' the spokesperson said.

