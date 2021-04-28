Left Menu

Rotary Club helps TN govt in safe movement of vaccines

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-04-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 16:32 IST
Rotary Club helps TN govt in safe movement of vaccines
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Rotary Club of Madras has handed over infrastructure worth Rs one crore for safe transport of COVID-19 vaccines to the Tamil Nadu government, officials said on Wednesday.

Reefer trucks, refrigerators, and vaccine carriers were handed over to the principal secretary to Health and Family Welfare Department J Radhakrishnan by Rotary Club of Madras president Kapil Chitale at a function here, a press release said.

The donation by the Rotary Club of Madras would assist the State government in the safe delivery of vaccines for mass immunization against the pandemic.

While those aged above 45 with co-morbidities and those 60 years old are already eligible to get the jabs, the government has allowed people between the age of 18 and 44 to get vaccinated with effect from May 1.

The donors include Cookson, Godrej, SRF Ltd, Vinayaka Mission Foundation, and Omega Health Care, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

GRAPHIC -The great exit: central banks line up to taper emergency stimulus

The Bank of Canada set the taper ball rolling last week, becoming the first major central bank to cut back on pandemic-era money-printing stimulus programmes. So whos next The big guns of central banking - the U.S. Federal Reserve, European...

ECB, English Counties to join football community to support social media boycott

The England and Wales Cricket Board ECB along with all 18 First-Class Counties, the eight Womens Regional teams and the Professional Cricketers Association PCA will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the football community in taking part in a ...

I paid for Downing St refurbishment, UK PM Johnson says

British Prime Minister said on Wednesday he paid personally for the refurbishment of his Downing Street apartment, although he did not clarify whether he had initially paid.The answer is I have covered the costs and ... of course theres an ...

PM Modi sanctions procurement of 1 lakh portable oxygen concentrators from PM Cares Fund

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sanctioned the procurement of one lakh portable oxygen concentrators from the PM Cares Fund on Wednesday. In addition to the earlier sanctioned 713 Pressure Swing Adsorption PSA plants under PM Cares Fund, 5...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021