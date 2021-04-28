Left Menu

Uttarakhand has sufficient medical oxygen, says CM Rawat

Amid the shortage of medical oxygen in several parts of the country, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Wednesday said the state has a sufficient amount of oxygen and even supplied a little to other states.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 28-04-2021 16:44 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 16:44 IST
Uttarakhand has sufficient medical oxygen, says CM Rawat
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat speaking to ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the shortage of medical oxygen in several parts of the country, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Wednesday said the state has a sufficient amount of oxygen and even supplied a little to other states. Speaking to ANI, the Chief Minister said, "We have a sufficient amount of oxygen and even supplied a little to other states. We have an adequate number of hospital beds too. We have set up 1,000 beds in Sports College, Dehradun. In Haldwani, we have set up beds in private colleges besides medical college and sports college."

"I went to Cantt yesterday, where 150 beds have been set up. The number of beds is being increased in other places too. Today 50 more beds will be added to Dehradun Medical College. With 30 Oxygen beds, Coronation Hospital is also functional," he added. Asked about the shortage of anti-viral drug Remdesivir, Rawat said, "We had ordered 7,500 Remdesivir injections and had sent our aircraft to Hyderabad. It returned last evening. 2,500 more injections will come. For vaccination of everyone above 18 years of age, we have announced free vaccines for all and approved Rs 400 crores for it."

Hospitals in several states are grappling with the shortage of oxygen due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. The Government of India has been importing oxygen concentrators and oxygen generation equipment from various countries to meet the ever-growing medical oxygen demand. IAF planes have been taken aboard to transport liquid medical oxygen to the states that are in a crunch.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways is running 'Oxygen Express' trains and will continue to run them over the next few days to transport liquid medical oxygen and oxygen cylinders across the country. Roll-on-roll-off trucks are being transported on flat wagons by the trains for a quick supply of medical oxygen. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Donate $7 for a COVID-19 vaccine to help end pandemic, WHO urges

People across the world are being encouraged to donate 7 a dose in a World Health Organization-led push to raise extra funds for the COVAX international COVID-19 vaccine-sharing programme. Launching the Go Give One campaign on Wednesday, th...

Tunisian hospitals buckle under COVID crisis

The medics at Abderahmen Mami hospital in Tunis are part of a health system pushed to its limit, with intensive care wards filled by a new surge in COVID-19 cases that has outstripped a vaccination campaign limited by short supplies. Last w...

GRAPHIC -The great exit: central banks line up to taper emergency stimulus

The Bank of Canada set the taper ball rolling last week, becoming the first major central bank to cut back on pandemic-era money-printing stimulus programmes. So whos next The big guns of central banking - the U.S. Federal Reserve, European...

ECB, English Counties to join football community to support social media boycott

The England and Wales Cricket Board ECB along with all 18 First-Class Counties, the eight Womens Regional teams and the Professional Cricketers Association PCA will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the football community in taking part in a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021