Himachal govt wants to use military hospital in Shimla for Covid-19 patients: CM

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 28-04-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 18:34 IST
Himachal govt wants to use military hospital in Shimla for Covid-19 patients: CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur Wednesday said the state government wants to use the military hospital in Shimla for Covid-19 patients as it seeks to augment the state capital's bed capacity to 1,179 from the existing 479.

The matter will be taken up with the Army Training Command (ARTRAC) Lieutenant General for allowing the use of military Hospital at Shimla for Covid-19 patients, he said, according to an official spokesperson. Of the current 479 Covid-19 beds here, 280 are occupied, the latest health update shows.

Reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the district, Thakur said that about 300 additional beds would be created in the new OPD of IGMC in a phased manner, 50 beds would added at Ayurvedic Hospital Chotta Shimla, as many at Civil Hospital Junga and 100 beds in Tutikandi Parking. Besides, efforts will also be made to set up at least 200-bedded pre-fabricated additional capacity in and around the Shimla town to meet any emergency, he added. Efforts will also be made to increase the bed capacity in Civil Hospitals at Rohru, Khanari and Theog, he added. Shimla is the second worst Covid-hit district in Himachal Pradesh after Kangra, according to the state health data updated till 2 pm. The Covid-19 case tally of Shimla has climbed to 14,122 with 168 new cases reported on Wednesday. The state has a total 92,300 infections. Shimla has 1,632 active cases, while 12,154 people have recovered. The Covid death toll for Shimla stands at 332, while the state's overall toll is 1,391. Shimla's death figures are the second highest in the state after Kangra which has witnessed 339 Covid fatalities till 2 pm Wednesday. The CM further said that there is no dearth of oxygen, equipment and medicines in the state. Thakur said the state government has also taken up the matter of setting up oxygen plants at Rohru and Rampur Hospitals.

