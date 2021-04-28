Left Menu

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 28-04-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 19:46 IST
COVID-19: No gatherings; institutes, pvt offices to remain
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday said the state government will impose containment measures, including banning of all political, public and religious gatherings, in the city and two towns - Jowai and Tura - for 10 days from May 1, amid a raging second wave of COVID-19.

All educational institutes and private offices will remain shut in these areas during the period.

''Containment measures will be effective from 5 am of May 1 till 5 am of May 10. These steps are being put in place to ensure the spread of COVID-19 is contained,'' the chief minister said on Twitter.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said the government has taken the decision after reviewing all the inputs sent by the district authorities.

''There will be no lockdown but containment measures will be enforced in places that have seen a spike in COVID-19 cases. Restrictions will be in place in Shillong city, Jowai and Tura,'' he said.

During the 10-day period, all political, public and religious gatherings and sporting activities will be banned in these areas, he said, adding that weddings and funerals have not been included in the containment measures.

Non-essential government institutions will be asked to allow its staffers to work from home, and all emergency services will be exempted from the restrictions, he said.

The district administrations and the transport offices have been directed to chalk out plans to reduce public vehicular movement, Tynsong said.

Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally rose to 16,271 as 147 more people tested positive for the disease on Tuesday, Health Services Director Aman War said.

The death toll reached 165 as four patients succumbed to the disease during the day, he added.

