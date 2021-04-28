Left Menu

HP sees record 33 deaths, 2,539 COVID cases on single day

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 28-04-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 20:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday recorded the highest single-day spike of 2,539 fresh COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths, a senior official said, citing data updated till 7 pm.

The death toll in the state due to COVID-19 now stands at 1,407 and tally at 93,889.

Of the fresh deaths, 16 were reported from Kangra, four each from Mandi and Solan, three from Shimla, two each from Hamirpur, Una and Sirmaur, Special Health Secretary Nipun Jindal said. Of the new deaths, 22 were males and 11 females in the age group of 45 to 96 years, he said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 16,098, the senior official added.

A total of 1,552 coronavirus patients have recovered from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 76,335, he said.

