JNU issues circular to students on COVID-appropriate behaviour

The security branch shall also adequately inform and sensitise the guards about the COVID guidelines, the circular said.

Updated: 29-04-2021 00:21 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 00:07 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Wednesday issued a circular to students on COVID-appropriate behaviour amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the national capital and the varsity.

While advising students to leave for their native places in order to stay safe, the circular also said that if any person is found violating these measures, they will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of the Disaster Management Act and other legal provisions.

It said the hostel level COVID Response Committee, comprising wardens and students representatives, at each hostel should actively work to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic situation at hostel level.

''If hostel staff, warden and their family members, or students, are tested COVID positive or under home isolation/quarantine, they must inform with supporting document immediately to the hostel administration/security.

''The movement of COVID-19 positive patients or those having similar symptoms and waiting for their test results, is strictly prohibited and they are instructed to adhere to COVID-appropriate behaviour,'' it said.

The circular prohibited mass gathering, congregation in the hostel premises and walking, running and jogging in the stadium.

It also said that movement from one hostel to another is strictly prohibited.

''Utmost care should be taken in the hostel messes. Health should be the top priority for all of us, particularly in the face of the highly infectious virus with evolving mutants. Therefore, social distancing guidelines i.e. maintain a minimum distance of six feet shall be adhered to. The hostel administration may staggered the timing or take appropriate measures as deems fit,'' the circular said.

The varsity said wearing face mask is mandatory in the hostel premises and authorised the hostel administration to take a picture if anyone is found not wearing a mask and to impose appropriate fine and/or take disciplinary action in this regard.

''The hostel residents are strongly discouraged for going out of the hostel/campus or to school/Centre, unless it is absolutely essential,'' it said.

The circular also directed the security branch of the university to ask security guards deputed at each hostel gate to check temperature of commuters at the entrance and report to hostel administration if temperature of any commuter is higher than prescribed marks. ''The security branch shall also adequately inform and sensitise the guards about the COVID guidelines,'' the circular said.

