Left Menu

KGMOA urges two-week lockdown in Kerala to contain COVID-19 spread

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 29-04-2021 12:34 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 12:34 IST
KGMOA urges two-week lockdown in Kerala to contain COVID-19 spread

With Kerala witnessing a massive surge in COVID-19 cases, the Kerala Government Medical Officers Association (KGMOA) on Thursday urgedthe LDF government to clamp a two-week lockdown to quell theswell.

The state had onWednesday reported the highest single day spike of 35,013, pushing the total cases to 14.95 lakh and active cases to 2.66 lakh.

Pointing out that since the state was in the grip of a severe spread of the virus, a two-week lockdown was necessary the association said in a letter to stateChief Secretary,Dr V P Joy.

Studies have shown that the mutant strains were getting transmitted from person to person through the atmosphere and this results in the spread of the virus from an infected person to 100 others.

The need now is to ensure people do not move around in public places and remain in their homes, the association said.

It also sought an increasein the strength of doctors and other medical staff, more domiciliary care centres and CFLTCs (Covid First Line Treatment Centres) should be set up at the block level and tele-consultation facilities should be provided.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) had earlier suggested a week-long lockdown.

However, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had on Wednesday made it clear that there were no plans for a state- wide lockdown as of now, but more restrictions would be put in place in a stringent manner.

''We are not planning for a lockdown now. If it is needed, we will think about it. But that will be a last resort. We will fight the pandemic by implementing stringent restrictions,'' Vijayan had said.PTI UD SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany's COVID-19 incidence falls to lowest in 2 weeks

Germanys seven-day average of coronavirus cases per 100,000 people fell on Thursday for the third day in a row to 155 - its lowest level in two weeks, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed.The incidence figu...

Declare COVID-19 as national calamity: Maha CM to Centre

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked the Centre to declare the COVID-19 pandemic as a national calamity, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Thursday.Talking to reporters here, Raut also said the Maharashtra model of COVID-19 ...

Facebook blocks #ResignmModi posts for hours, restores it calling it a mistake

Facebook blocked posts tagged ResignModi amid raging criticism of the governments handling of the COVID crisis, but restored it hours later calling it a mistake.The blocking on Wednesday, Facebook said, wasnt at the behest of the government...

Australia says two deaths not likely to be linked to COVID-19 vaccine

There is no evidence linking the deaths of two Australians to coronavirus vaccine doses they received, the chief of the countrys medicines regulator said on Thursday. The deaths in the most populous state of New South Wales NSW came just da...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021