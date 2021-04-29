Left Menu

Andaman places order for 3.6 lakh doses of COVID vaccine for phase 3

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 29-04-2021 13:49 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 13:42 IST
Andaman places order for 3.6 lakh doses of COVID vaccine for phase 3
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has placed an order for 3.6 lakh doses of COVID vaccine for the third phase of the inoculation drive that will begin on May 1, an official said.

In the third phase, vaccination will be open for everyone above the age of 18.

''The administration has adequate stock of COVID-19 vaccines. Further, it has placed an order for 3.6 lakh doses with manufacturers for the third phase of the vaccination drive slated to start on May 1,'' said SK Singh, the Information Publicity and Tourism secretary.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Jitendra Narain chaired a crucial meeting with representatives of various political parties on Wednesday.

A slew of decisions was taken to control the spread of the virus at the meeting, Singh said.

The administration has constituted a Rescue Cell, which will be responsible to ensure timely transport of medical supplies and food supplies to private workers.

The alarming rise in the number of COVID-19 cases has become a cause of concern and the administration will be compelled to enforce further stringent measures if people violate guidelines and protocols, Singh said.

''Given rescheduling the summer vacations at schools, the administration has decided to permit transit between South Andaman and North and Middle Andaman through the Andaman Trunk Road for commuters, mainly teaching and non-teaching staff posted in the district,'' Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

