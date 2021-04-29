Left Menu

Lawyers request Delhi CM to reserve COVID-19 beds for judges, advocates

The association added, Your highness is requested to take cognizance of the critical situation, deteriorating day by day in the second wave of Covid 19 pandemic in Delhi where infection rate is going up day by day which is more than 20,000 per day. Earlier this week, the Delhi government had passed an order to convert 100 rooms of Ashoka Hotel as a Covid Health facility for Justices and other judicial officers of the Delhi High Court and their families.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 13:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A batch of lawyers has requested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to reserve COVID-19 beds for judges, advocates, and court staff, claiming that they are struggling to secure beds in the hospitals here.

Dwarka Court Bar Association has stated in a letter to Kejriwal that advocates, judges, court staff, and their families are facing acute problems of admission in hospital.

"Advocates, judges, court staff and their families are infected and facing acute problems of admission in hospital as there is no government hospital in Dwarka court jurisdiction in and around Dwarka sub-city, which is having the population of more than 12 lakh," the association said.

Bar association President Y P Singh suggested that 17,000-bed Indira Gandhi Government hospital, whose construction has just been completed, should be opened to the public and that beds should be reserved for the court staff and the advocates. "Your goodself is requested to intervene in the starting of the hospital with ICU and ventilators and reserve at least 500 beds for advocates and their families, 50 beds for judges and their families and 100 beds for court staff and their families," the letter, also marked to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, stated. The association added, "Your highness is requested to take cognizance of the critical situation, deteriorating day by day in the second wave of Covid 19 pandemic in Delhi where the infection rate is going up day by day which is more than 20,000 per day." Earlier this week, the Delhi government had passed an order to convert 100 rooms of Ashoka Hotel as a Covid Health facility for Justices and other judicial officers of the Delhi High Court and their families. The order was later withdrawn after the court denied that it had requested the allotment of five-star COVID-19 care facilities for its judges and their families. According to the government's 'Delhi Corona' application at 1:00 PM, the national capital was left with 1,313 COVID-19 beds, eight COVID-19 ICU beds with ventilator, and nine ICU beds without the ventilator. Delhi is recording a massive surge in coronavirus cases. On Wednesday, the city recorded 25,986 new COVID-19 cases and 368 related deaths.

