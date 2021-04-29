Hungary to reach 4 mln COVID-19 inoculations on Friday -PM aide

Hungary expects to reach 4 million COVID-19 inoculations on Friday, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Thursday, adding that this meant a further round of easing measures announced earlier could be implemented.

The measures include pushing back an 11 p.m. curfew to midnight, allowing indoor dining in restaurants and the reopening of zoos, museums, cinemas and libraries, Gergely Gulyas told an online briefing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)