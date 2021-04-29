Left Menu

Hungary to reach 4 mln COVID-19 inoculations on Friday -PM aide

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 29-04-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 14:47 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Hungary expects to reach 4 million COVID-19 inoculations on Friday, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Thursday, adding that this meant a further round of easing measures announced earlier could be implemented.

The measures include pushing back an 11 p.m. curfew to midnight, allowing indoor dining in restaurants and the reopening of zoos, museums, cinemas and libraries, Gergely Gulyas told an online briefing.

