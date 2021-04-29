Maha's daily inoculation count drops by 1.5 lakh amid vaccine shortage

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-04-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 15:40 IST
Maharashtra's daily COVID-19 vaccination figure has dropped by 1.5 lakh amid the current shortage of vaccine doses, an official said on Thursday.

The state's overall inoculation count currently stands at over 1.55 crore, he said.

As per the data released on Thursday, the state had inoculated 3,88,247 persons on Tuesday, while it could administer 2,37,700 vaccine doses on Wednesday.

The daily vaccination count has witnessed a drop of 1,50,547 due to limited supply of vaccine doses, the data revealed.

With this, the state's cumulative vaccination figure reached 1,55,94,640, it said.

''The situation will continue to worsen as the state government is currently vaccinating around two to three lakh people on a daily basis. During the vaccination phase, the more time we waste, the more time we give for the virus to spread,'' an official from the state health department said.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope had earlier said the current rush for installing oxygen concentrators and allied machinery is partially aimed at addressing the challenges that might arise in the third wave, which may hit when the strict curbs are lifted.

The state on Wednesday vaccinated 2,705 healthcare workers with the first dose and 6,813 with the second dose.

Similarly, 12,886 and 10,882 frontline workers received first and second doses respectively, the health department said in its statement.

In the above 45 years category, the state inoculated 1,21,303 people with the first dose and 83,111 with the second dose, it was stated.

A total of 11,02,382 healthcare workers have so far received the first dose of the vaccine and 6,16,703 have taken the second dose.

As many as 12,88,374 and 4,69,644 people in the frontline category have received first and second doses respectively, the data revealed.

The state has vaccinated 1,08,08,426 people above the age of 45 with the first dose, while 13,09,111 have received their second dose so far, the department said.

