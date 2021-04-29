Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 15:59 IST
RR announces contribution of Rs 7.5 crores for COVID-19 relief
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals on Thursday said it has raised Rs 7.5 crore to provide immediate support to people affected by the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in India through its foundation.

India is witnessing an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 infections with the country recording a single-day rise of 3,79,257 new cases on Wednesday, pushing the total tally to 1,83,76,524.

''Rajasthan Royals is pleased to announce a contribution of INR 7.5 Crores (over USD 1 million) towards COVID Relief to help with immediate support to people in India impacted by the surge of COVID-19 virus,'' the franchise said in a statement.

''Players along with the team owners and team management have come forward to raise funds and have been working along with the Rajasthan Royals' philanthropic arm Royal Rajasthan Foundation (RRF) in partnership with the British Asian Trust (BAT),'' a release issued by the franchise said.

''The funds raised by Rajasthan Royals will help pan India, with an initial focus on the state of Rajasthan, where the RRF, Chaired by Ranjit Barthakur, has numerous initiatives it continues to support.'' The health care system is crumbling due to the crisis with hospitals struggling to provide oxygen and a few crucial medicines to the infected patients.

The release said BAT founder, Prince Charles, has ''launched an emergency 'Oxygen for India' appeal, which is currently focused on acquisition and distribution of oxygen concentrators, devices that can provide the enriched gas straight from the air, to treat patients.'' Rajasthan will face Mumbai Indians on Thursday at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground here.

A few days back, Australia and Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Pat Cummins had donated USD 50,000 to purchase oxygen supplies for Indian hospitals.

