PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 17:43 IST
Ex-PM Manmohan Singh discharged from AIIMS

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh was on Thursday discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here, where he was admitted after testing positive for COVID-19.

Sources close to the Congress leader said he was doing fine and returned home Thursday afternoon.

Singh, 88, was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) trauma centre, a dedicated COVID facility, on April 19 after he had mild fever and tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection.

He received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on March 4 and the second dose on April 3. None of the other members of Singh's family have tested positive for the infection, the sources added.

