Left Menu

Inoculation drive may be delayed for 18-44 in AP, Telangana following vaccine shortage

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-04-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 17:43 IST
Inoculation drive may be delayed for 18-44 in AP, Telangana following vaccine shortage
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Hit by shortage of COVID-19 vaccine, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh may not be able to start the mass immunization for those aged between 18 and 44 from May 1, official sources in both states said on Thursday.

A senior official of Telangana health department said though the state government is in touch with vaccine manufacturers, there is no certainty on when the stocks would be available for the mass vaccination.

''There are no possibilities (of vaccination). We are in the process of getting a vaccine where there is no vaccine available in the country.We are in touch with the manufacturers also,'' Telangana Public Health Director G Srinivasa Rao told PTI.

''We are in search of the vaccine. We require around four crore doses,'' he said.

He said the vaccine manufacturers also could not assure the state government as to when they will be able to supply stocks.

The vaccine rates have been fixed by the Centre and accordingly, the state will have to place their requirements with the manufacturers, he added.

The official, however, said vaccination for people above 45 years of age will continue as the doses are supplied by the Centre.

According to a senior official in Andhra Pradesh, inoculation may not start on May 1 in the State as planned due to delay in procurement of vaccine from manufacturers.

The official said the state government has already written to the manufacturers for vaccine supplies and yet to get confirmation from them, hinting that there may be delay for those in the 18-44 age group.

Amid an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases in the country, the government has decided to allow everyone above 18 years of age to get vaccinated from May 1.

Registration for vaccination for all those aged 18-44 years began on the CoWIN platform and Aarogya Setu App from April 28.

An official release from Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's office on Thursday said as per the availability of stocks and eligible people (18 to 44 years) in the country, the complete vaccination process for them will not be completed until January next year.

Reddy appealed to people to maintain hygiene and observe COVID-19 protocols to keep the contagion at bay.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan minister pvt educational institutions to help in setting up oxygen plants

Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra on Thursday appealed to private educational institutions and coaching centres to make financial donations for setting up oxygen plants in the state.The demand for oxygen to treat COVID-19 pa...

ALH Dhruv demonstrates deck operations capabilities in ship-borne trials

Hindustan Aeronautics Limiteds Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv Mk III MR has successfully demonstrated its deck-operations capabilities that includelanding on deck, folding of blades and storing the helicopter inside the onboard hangar.The ...

Delhi govt urges Centre to raise city's daily quota of medical oxygen

The Delhi government on Thursday said the Centre should raise the citys daily quota of medical oxygen from 490 MT to 976 MT as thousands of beds for COVID-19 patients will be ready in 10 days.In a letter to Union minister Piyush Goyal, Depu...

I love John Lewis: UK PM Johnson defends store in flat row

Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed his love on Thursday for John Lewis, defending the British retailer after it became embroiled in his flat refurbishment scandal for providing what a guest allegedly described as a furniture nightmare. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021